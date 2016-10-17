版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-UCP will not pursue potential $25 mln secured revolving acquisition

Oct 17 UCP Inc -

* Determined not to pursue potential $25 million secured revolving acquisition, development loan facility that it was negotiating at this time - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ey0SMG] Further company coverage:

