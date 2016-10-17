版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Vail Resorts -enters into credit arrangement agreement

Oct 17 Vail Resorts Inc :

* Vail Resorts -on Oct. 14, its unit entered into amendment of existing seventh amended & restated credit arrangement agreement, dated as of May 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dv4a0L] Further company coverage:

