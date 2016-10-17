BRIEF-Mondelez - enters into five-year credit facility for $4.5 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelez - on Oct 14, entered into amended and restated revolving credit agreement for a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility for $4.5 billion
* Mondelez International Inc - unless extended, the revolving credit agreement will terminate on Oct 14, 2021
* Mondelez International - revolving facility be increased by up to $500 million in the aggregate with agreement of lenders providing increased commitments
* Mondelez International Inc - Mondelez International holdings Netherlands B.V. co's Dutch subsidiary, entered into a term loan agreement
* Mondelez International Inc - according to the term loan agreement, co's dutch subsidiary may incur up to $750 million of term loans with a three-year term
* Mondelez International Inc - according to the term loan agreement, co's Dutch subsidiary may incur up to $750 million of term loans with a five-year term
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.