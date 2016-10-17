版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Nutroganics files for bankruptcy

Oct 17 Nutroganics Inc :

* Nutroganics files for bankruptcy

* Due to financial pressure caused by lack of working capital at units, companies filed for bankruptcy under chapter 7 of bankruptcy code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐