公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka purchases office building in Santa Clara, CA for $30 mln

Oct 17 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :

* Consolidated Tomoka announces the purchase of office building in Santa Clara, CA for $30 million

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land - acquisition of a 76,000 square foot single-story class a two-tenant office building in Santa Clara, California for $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

