版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F22

Oct 17 Freddie Mac :

* Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F22

* Approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates are expected to settle on or about October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐