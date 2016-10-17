版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA says to consider deal between Mastercard's UK unit and Vocalink

Oct 17 UK Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* Considering whether anticipated acquisition by Mastercard UK Holdco Limited of Vocalink Holdings Limited will result in creation of a relevant merger situation

* Considering whether creation of that situation may result, in lessening of competition within any market or markets in United Kingdom for goods or services Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dVWynw] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

