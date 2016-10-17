版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill expects annual returns on govt bonds near zero over next 5 years

Oct 17 Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill

* See global portfolio of 60 percent equities, 40 percent bonds generating annual return of 3 percent in USD terms over next 5 years before fees

* Expect annual returns on government bonds to be near zero and even potentially negative on a five-year horizon Further company coverage:

