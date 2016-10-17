版本:
2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-BofA credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for September

Oct 17 Bank Of America Corp

* Credit card delinquency rate 1.51 percent at September end versus 1.49 percent at August end - sec filing

* Credit card charge-off rate of 2.47 percent in September versus 2.43 percent in August Source - bit.ly/2dicFxM Further company coverage:

