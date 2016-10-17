BRIEF-Basic Energy Services announces progress made in discussions with creditors

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Basic Energy Services announces substantial progress made in discussions with creditors
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Company has received a one-day extension of temporary waiver with its secured asset-based revolver lenders
* Basic Energy - Reached agreement with holders of over 81% of 2019 notes to extend forbearance extension period by eight days, through Oct 24
* Basic Energy Services Inc - Parties have agreed to further extend previously announced forbearance agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc - October 15, 2016 interest payment on 7.75% senior notes due 2022 has not been paid
* Basic Energy Services- Co, secured lenders, certain of its unsecured bondholders agreed to further extend forbearance agreement and waivers
* Basic Energy Services Inc- Expects to have, adequate liquidity to continue its operations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.