2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Energy Future Holdings appoints Paul Keglevic as CEO, Chief Restructuring Officer

Oct 17 Energy Future Holdings:

* Energy Future Holdings - Appointed Paul Keglevic as CEO, Chief Restructuring Officer; Anthony Horton as Executive Vice President, CFO, Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

