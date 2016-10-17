版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America Inc expands availability of Samsung Gear 360 360-degree camera

Oct 17 Samsung Electronics America Inc:

* Samsung Electronics America announces expanded availability of Samsung Gear 360 360-degree camera, starting at $349.99 from major in-store retailers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

