版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Google Flights will now deliver fare change information -blog

Oct 17 Google:

* 'Google Flights' service will now show users when prices are expected to increase for some flights and routes users are interested in

* 'Google Flights' will send user notifications via email letting them know when prices are expected to change - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2dJ3jax) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐