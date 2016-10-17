版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Sensorion obtains positive opinion on granting of Orphan Medicinal Product designation for Sens-401 in Europe

Oct 17 Sensorion Sa :

* Sensorion SA - Sensorion obtains a positive opinion on granting of orphan medicinal product designation for Sens-401 in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

