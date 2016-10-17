版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 02:32 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.51/share

Oct 17 Eli Lilly And Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

