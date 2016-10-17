版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 03:32 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp says received regulatory approvals for High Point Bank Corp deal

Oct 17 BNC Bancorp :

* BNC Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for High Point Bank Corporation merger transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

