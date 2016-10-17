版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Canacol Energy- realized contractual oil,gas sales for recent quarter about 18,908 boepd

Oct 17 Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol energy ltd - realized contractual oil and gas sales for quarter ended september 30, 2016 averaged approximately 18,908 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

