版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp announced merger updates

Oct 17 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corp and New England Bancorp, inc report receipt of regulatory approvals and anticipated closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐