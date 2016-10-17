版本:
2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Cisco Systems acquires Heroik Labs Inc

Oct 17 Cisco Systems Inc :

* Announced that it has acquired Heroik Labs, Inc a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA

* Worklife team will report into the cloud collaboration technology business unit under SVP/GM Jens Meggers Source text: bit.ly/2diZNaT Further company coverage:

