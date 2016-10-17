版本:
BRIEF-Campbell announces management changes

Oct 17 Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell announces management changes in Campbell fresh division and integrated global services

* Says announced appointment of Ed Carolan as president - Campbell Fresh (c-fresh)

* Says Carolan will succeed jeff dunn, who is leaving Campbell to become chief executive officer of Juicero, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

