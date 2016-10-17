版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says vice chairman Mark Schwartz to retire

Oct 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Says Mark Schwartz, currently vice chairman of company and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific, to retire, effective December 31 - SEC filing

* Says Mark Schwartz will continue as a senior director Source: (bit.ly/2ec7lf8) Further company coverage:

