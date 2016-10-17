BRIEF-Corrections Corp Of America sees q3 EPS $0.43 to $0.45

Oct 17 Corrections Corp Of America

* Sees q3 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45, sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.73 to $1.75, sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.33 to $1.43

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 to $0.48, sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.78 to $1.81, sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees q3 FFO per share $0.63 to $0.65, sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.52 to $2.55, sees fy 2017 FFO per share $2.09 to $2.19

* Corrections Corp Of America - sees q3 normalized FFO per share $0.67-$0.68, sees fy 2016 normalized FFO per share $2.57-$2.60, sees normalized FFO per share $2.11-$2.21

* "currently assessing our capital allocation and dividend policies"

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S