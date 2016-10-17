版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-SolarCity and Credit Suisse partner to finance more than $300 mln in residential solar projects

Oct 17 SolarCity Corp

* SolarCity and Credit Suisse partner to finance more than $300 million in residential solar projects

* Created a new fund to finance more than $300 million in solar projects with Credit Suisse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

