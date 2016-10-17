版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sabik Offshore signs cooperation agreement with Orga Aviation

Oct 17 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Says Sabik Offshore signs cooperation agreement with Orga Aviation BV

* Says collaboration agreement to develop and market integrated marine aids to navigation and aviation obstruction solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐