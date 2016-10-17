版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Trius Investments declared special cash dividend of $0.58 per share

Oct 17 Trius Investments Inc :

* Trius investments-declared payment of special cash dividend of $0.58 per common share payable on nov 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on nov 01, 2016

* Trius investments-following sale of operating entities, co unable to find suitable operating business, thus decided to distribute cash to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

