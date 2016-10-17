版本:
BRIEF-Lime Energy announces settlement with U.S. SEC

Oct 17 Lime Energy Co :

* Lime Energy Co - lime energy announces settlement with securities and exchange commission

* Co consented to entry of final judgment pursuant to which it would pay civil monetary penalty of $1 million

* Lime Energy Co - there will be no current period financial impact on co's results, as accrual for amount was established and expensed in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

