2016年 10月 17日

BRIEF-Citizens & Northern Q3 EPS $0.34

Oct 17 Citizens & Northern Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Net interest income was $10.2 million in Q3 2016, up from $10 million in Q2 Source text - (bit.ly/2ecXLXj) Further company coverage:

