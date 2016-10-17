版本:
BRIEF-Fronsac Reit announces three acquisitions

Oct 17 Fronsac Reit :

* Fronsac announces three acquisitions

* Fronsac Reit - deal for $4,175,000

* Fronsac Reit - property will generate approximately $264,000 in net operating income on an annual basis

* Fronsac Reit- deal will be settled in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

