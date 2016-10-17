版本:
BRIEF-American Express USCS card member loans net write-off rate - principal only at Sept end 1.6% vs. 1.6% at Aug end

Oct 17 American Express Co

* American express co - uscs card member loans net write-off rate - principal only at sept end 1.6 % versus 1.6 percent at aug end

* American express co- uscs card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total at sept end 1.1 % versus 1.1 % at aug end

* American express co - u.s. Small business card member loans net write-off rate - principal only at sept end 1.6 % versus 1.6% at aug end

* American express co- u.s. Small business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total at sept end 1.1 % versus 1.1% at aug end Source text (bit.ly/2dmIAZe) Further company coverage:

