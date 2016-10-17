版本:
BRIEF-SLM Corp says launching new parental leave benefit

Oct 17 SLM Corp :

* SLM Corp - launching new parental leave benefit that will offer as much as 12 weeks of leave at full pay for employees who are new or adoptive parents

* SLM Corp - benefit for secondary caregiver is four weeks of paid leave Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

