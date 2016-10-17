版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Empery Asset Management LP reports 6.09 pct passive stake in Inventergy Global

Oct 17 Inventergy Global Inc

* Empery asset management lp reports 6.09 percent passive stake in inventergy global inc as of october 5 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2dWsWGB Further company coverage:

