公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 6.51 pct passive stake in Biocept

Oct 17 Biocept Inc

* Sabby management llc reports 6.51 percent passive stake in biocept inc as of october 14 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2dZN2kB Further company coverage:

