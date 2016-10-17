版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card charge-offs and delinquency rate for September

Oct 17 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup c.n - credit card charge-offs 2.09 percent in september versus 2.61 percent in august - sec filing

* Citigroup inc c.n - credit card delinquency rate 1.53 percent at september end versus 1.50 percent at august end Source text : bit.ly/2edxxUC Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐