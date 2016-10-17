版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 03:12 BJT

BRIEF-Craig Drill reports 5.17 pct passive stake in Syneron Medical

Oct 17 Syneron Medical Ltd

* Craig Drill reports 5.17 pct passive stake in Syneron Medical Ltd as of October 17 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2e014mh Further company coverage:

