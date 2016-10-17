版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-RSP Permian files for offering of up to 22.0 mln shares - sec filing

Oct 17 Rsp Permian Inc

* Files for offering of up to 22.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2efBAPl] Further company coverage:

