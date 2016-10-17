BRIEF-Erickson Inc says entered into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Erickson Inc
* Says on October 11, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement - SEC filing
* Company says amendment includes maintaining borrowing capacity of $10 million for the period from July 25, 2016 through August 29, 2016
* Says amendement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $20 million for period from November 1 2016, through December 31 2016
* Says amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $13 million from August 30, 2016 through October 17, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2ebZDS6) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.