2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Condor commences commercial oil production at Taskuduk

Oct 17 Condor Petroleum Inc

* Condor commences commercial oil production at Taskuduk

* Says combined flow rates from 100 percent owned oilfields have exceeded an average of 600 barrels per day to date during October

* Company has signed first sales contract since commencing commercial production at about wellhead price of $29 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

