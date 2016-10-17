版本:
BRIEF-Simon Property Group announces general counsel and secretary change

Oct 17 Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group announces industry veteran James M. Barkley to be succeeded by Steven E. Fivel as general counsel and secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

