2016年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive announces redemption date for split-off of Liberty Expedia Holdings

Oct 17 Liberty Interactive Corp

* Says intends to complete proposed split-off of Liberty Expedia Holdings through redemption of shares of Liberty Ventures common stock

* Says following completion of split-off, Liberty Expedia would hold Liberty Interactive's 15.8 percent ownership interest, 52.4 percent voting interest in Expedia, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

