BRIEF-Enviva Partners qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115 mln and $116 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Enviva Partners LP
* Qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115.0 million and $116.0 million - SEC filing
* Qtrly estimated net income of between $12.5 million and $13.0 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted EBITDA of between $25.0 million and $26.0 million
* Qtrly estimated distributable cash flow of between $21.0 million and $21.5 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted gross margin of between $29.0 and $30.0
* Enviva Partners LP- intent to offer, with unit , $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021 in private placement
* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in connection with sampson acquisition
* Enviva Partners LP- remainder of net proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain outstanding term loan indebtedness under credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2dndlgn] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.