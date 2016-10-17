BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Q3 net income of $965 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental Holdings Inc says third-quarter net income of $965 million, diluted earnings per share of $3.01
* Qtrly consolidated revenue passenger miles 58,172 million versus. 57,160 million last year
* United Continental - third-quarter 2016 consolidated prasm decreased 5.8 percent and consolidated yield decreased 5.7 percent compared to Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly consolidated available seat miles 68,074 million versus. 66,745 million last year
* Qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 85.5 percent versus. 85.6 percent last year
* United Continental Holdings - qtrly consolidated unit cost (CASM) including special charges and other items decreased 3.3 percent
* United Continental -ended quarter with $6.2 billion in unrestricted liquidity, including $1.35 billion of undrawn commitments under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.