BRIEF-Independence Holding announces redemption of its trust preferred securities

Oct 17 Independence Holding Co

* Independence holding company announces redemption of its trust preferred securities

* Independence holding -redeemed junior subordinated debt securities due in april 2033 and junior subordinated debt securities due in january 2034, totaling $22.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

