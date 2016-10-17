BRIEF-Yamana announces filing of preliminary prospectus

Oct 17 Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana announces filing of preliminary prospectus relating to Brio Gold purchase rights and qualification of Brio shares

* Effect of offering will be to spin-off Brio Gold as a standalone public company on closing of offering

* Yamana will maintain exposure to Brio Gold through a retained equity interest following completion of spin-off

* Intends to distribute purchase rights to its as a dividend in-kind