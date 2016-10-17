BRIEF-United Continental sees Q4 consolidated PRASM (¢/ASM) 11.85 - 12.11 cents

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 18 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Continental Holdings - Q3 consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, up 3.4 percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - during three months ended September 30, 2016, company recorded $61 million of special charges
* United Continental - special charges for payments to be made in conjunction with international association of machinists and aerospace workers and teamsters
* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated PRASM (¢/ASM)
11.85 cents to 12.11 cents
* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses (¢/ASM) 10.19 cents to 10.29 cents Source text: (bit.ly/2dvVV4K) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.