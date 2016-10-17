版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics files for stock shelf of up to $250 mln

Oct 17 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ec7WO1) Further company coverage:

