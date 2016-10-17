版本:
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says estimated AUM at Sept. 30 is $8.5 bln

Oct 18 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc :

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates - estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2016, were $8.5 billion. AUM increased by $236 million or 2.8% from June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

