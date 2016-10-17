BRIEF-Ingredion says terminated revolving credit agreement

Oct 17 Ingredion Inc

* Says on October 11, 2016, company terminated revolving credit agreement dated as of October 22, 2012

* on October 11, company entered into 2016 revolving credit agreement to establish new 5-year $1.0 billion multi-currency senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Says subject to certain terms,company may increase amount of revolving facility under 2016 revolving credit agreement by up to $500 million in aggregate

* company may also obtain up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of revolving facility