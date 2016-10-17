BRIEF-Ingredion says terminated revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Ingredion Inc
* Says on October 11, 2016, company terminated revolving credit agreement dated as of October 22, 2012
* on October 11, company entered into 2016 revolving credit agreement to establish new 5-year $1.0 billion multi-currency senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Says subject to certain terms,company may increase amount of revolving facility under 2016 revolving credit agreement by up to $500 million in aggregate
* company may also obtain up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of revolving facility- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2eccunj) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.