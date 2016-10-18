BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc - to pay SM Energy a deposit of around $78.5 mln

Oct 18 Oasis Petroleum Inc :

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - will pay to SM Energy a deposit of approximately $78.5 million contemporaneously with execution of purchase agreement - sec filing

* Oasis Petroleum - entered amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement in connection with scheduled redetermination of borrowing base

* Oasis Petroleum - following the redetermination, the borrowing base and elected commitments were reaffirmed at $1,150 million - sec filing

* Oasis Petroleum - next redetermination of the company's borrowing base is scheduled for April 1, 2017

* Oasis Petroleum-expects to partially fund purchase price with net proceeds from equity offering,remainder with revolving credit facility