Oct 18 Insmed Inc :

* Insmed inc - insmed announces publication of phase 2 study of arikayce in treatment-refractory nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease

* Insmed inc - primary endpoint in study was not reached

* Insmed - data from study suggest addition of arikayce to guideline-based multi-drug regimen can achieve early and sustained negative sputum cultures

* Insmed - phase 3 study is enrolling adult non-cystic fibrosis patients with an ntm lung infection caused by mycobacterium avium complex