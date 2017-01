Oct 18 Resources Connection Inc

* Announces commencement of modified Dutch Auction tender offer for up to 6,000,000 shares of its common stock

* tender offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, On Tuesday, November 15, 2016

* modified "dutch auction" tender offer to buy up to 6 million shares at price per share not greater than $16.00 nor less than $13.50